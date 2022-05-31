NSCN stays firm on flag, constitution

Outfit adopted a set of resolutions at its ‘national assembly’ on the Naga peace process

GUWAHATI

The National Socialist Council of Nagalim, or NSCN (I-M), said it would not budge from the demand for a separate Naga flag and Naga constitution for settling the Naga peace process that began in 1997.

This was affirmed at the outfit’s ‘national assembly’ held near Dimapur, Nagaland’s commercial hub on Tuesday.

“How can we forfeit the Naga national flag and Naga constitution in the name of Naga political solution? What belongs to us that defines our political identity can never be compromised for the sweet morsel in the name of Naga political settlement. We cannot be made a laughing stock before the world by tamely succumbing to pressure or temptation,” NSCN (I-M) chairman Q. Tuccu said in his address.

The prime resolution adopted at the assembly read: “As compelled by unpredictable political situation, the Naga people are bound to take a national decision in order to save the future of the Nagas… we… solemnly take this decision to uphold and protect Naga unique history and Naga national principle at any cost.”