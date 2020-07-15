NSCN (IM) seeks clarity on ceasefire

The Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland or NSCN (IM) has warned of “ugly aftermath” if the Centre fails to clarify on the “validity and extent” of its ceasefire agreement signed in 1997.

The outfit issued the warning in response to an alleged statement by a commander of the paramilitary Assam Rifles “justifying” the killing of six of its members by the security forces in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh last week.

“Official clarification is hereby sought from the competent authority concerned as to the validity and extent of ceasefire agreement between the GoI [Government of India] and the NSCN. According to Brigadier Vijay Chasar [of Assam Rifles], ceasefire is applicable only in Nagaland and not in Arunachal Pradesh. However, as per the Bangkok Agreement, dated June 14, 2001, the ceasefire agreement is between the GoI and the NSCN as two entities without territorial limits,” the NSCN-IM said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

The outfit said it had been maintaining the essence of this agreement in letter and spirit wherever the “Naga Army” operates.

“Despite repeated and deliberate provocations, we have been restraining ourselves in the larger interest of the ongoing Indo-Naga peace process. A clear-cut answer is, therefore, demanded whether there is ceasefire in Naga-inhabited areas of Arunachal Pradesh or not. Make your position officially known within one week time. In the event of ugly aftermaths evolving spontaneously out of such situation, we shall not be held responsible,” it warned.

The NSCN (IM) operates out of Nagaland, Manipur, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, each of which has a sizeable Naga population. It claims all Naga-inhabited areas in the northeast and Myanmar as part of its Greater Nagalim homeland.

The group has held over 100 rounds of peace talks with the Centre in the past 23 years but a solution to the protracted “Naga political problem” has remained elusive.