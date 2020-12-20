NSCN (IM) ‘punishes’ member for marching with Indian, Naga national flags

His 70-km peace march came in the wake of differences between the outfit and the Centre over a separate Naga flag and a Naga constitution.

The Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland or NSCN (IM) has allegedly punished one of its members for taking out a peace march carrying the flags of India and ‘Nagalim’.

The NSCN (IM) calls itself the National Socialist Council of Nagalim that covers Naga-inhabited areas in Nagaland and beyond.

Y.S. Mashungmi, a Tangkhul Naga from Manipur’s Ukhrul district, had walked 70 km from Nagaland’s commercial hub Dimapur to State capital Kohima a few days ago for “spreading the message of peace”. Fellow NSCN (IM) members caught him in Kohima and took him to their camp at Hebron, about 35 km southwest of Dimapur.

None, including those in the NSCN (IM), recognised him during the peace march as he was wearing a mask.

The NSCN (IM) admitted Mashungmi was one of its members and was brought to its camp, but denied torturing or punishing him.

In a statement on December 19, the NSCN (IM) said Mashungmi went for the “so-called peace march carrying both the national flags of India and Nagalim without taking the authority into confidence”.

It said the member was being debriefed for the unauthorised “one-man operation with sensitive political implication”. The outfit also stated that his “daring venture, no matter how patriotic it may appear in the eyes of the beholder, amounts to violation of disciplinary code of conduct.”

W. Saya, the NSCN (IM)’s deputy publicity ‘kilonser’ (minister), denied reports about Mashungmi having been punished. “He is in our camp but not in custody. We have not decided on any kind of punishment but he has been reprimanded,” he said.

The stalemate in the Naga peace process, inconclusive since 1997, is believed to have disturbed Mashungmi. The NSCN (IM) wants a separate Naga flag and Yehzabo (Naga constitution) as part of the peace deal but the Centre, through Nagaland Governor R.N. Ravi, has been insisting “there is and shall be only one national flag and constitution in India”.