NSCN (I-M) marks 25 years of ceasefire

The outfit rued the lack of progress in the Naga peace process

The National Socialist Council of Nagalim (Isak-Muivah) has rued the lack of progress in the Naga peace process after 25 years of signing ceasefire agreement with the Central government.

The extremist group observed 25 years of signing the “Indo-Naga” ceasefire agreement at Choümukedima near Dimapur, Nagaland’s commercial hub on July 1. The ceasefire between the outfit and the Centre had come into effect on August 1, 1997.

The Centre and the NSCN (I-M) leadership had held several rounds of talk before signing the Framework Agreement in August 2015 that was expected to pave the way for peace in Nagaland and the Naga-inhabited areas beyond in three adjoining States in the northeast.

But the peace process failed to progress apparently due to the disagreement between the two parties over the Naga flag and the Yehzabo (Naga constitution), which the NSCN (I-M) insists were incorporated in the Framework Agreement.

A statement issued by the NSCN (I-M) said retired Lt. General Amarjeet Singh Bedi, the chairman of the Ceasefire Monitoring Group attended the function to mark the 25 years the ceasefire . Representatives of most Naga social and rights organisations attended the function too.

“All expressed concern over the long years of the Indo-Naga ceasefire, which is yet to find a solution to the Naga political issue,” the outfit said.

“Twenty-five years is a long period in human life and 25 years of ceasefire is not a joke. Many things good and bad happened during this period but the NSCN is still struggling to solve the problem,” top NSCN (I-M) leader V.S. Atem said.

Mr. Atem is the team leader in the Ceasefire Ground Rules Review Committee.