NSA slapped on three more people held after January hooch tragedy in Bulandshahr

The three, all residents of Mainpuri, are presently lodged in the district jail under judicial custody and were trying to secure bail, the SP said.

Three more persons arrested after a hooch tragedy in a Bulandshahr village in January have been booked under the stringent National Security Act, police said on Tuesday.

The NSA was slapped on three more accused Vinod, Amod and Ramrahis, who were arrested for brewing illicit liquor, Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said.

The three, all residents of Mainpuri, are presently lodged in the district jail under judicial custody and were trying to secure bail, the SP said.

The district administration had slapped the NSA earlier on three others, Yadram, Bhagwat and Kishan, arrested in the hooch tragedy case.

Six people were killed and 15 taken ill on January 8 in Jeetgarhi village of the Sikandrabad area of the district.