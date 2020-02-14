NSA slapped against Gorakhpur doctor Kafeel Khan, says family

The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has slapped the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against Gorakhpur doctor Kafeel Khan for allegedly making inflammatory and provocative comments during his speech at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) last month.

Dr. Khan was granted bail in the case four days ago by a CJM court but has been languishing in Mathura jail.

His family says jail authorities did not give them any reason for withholding his release even though the court sent a special reminder to the jail authorities to expedite the release after they approached the CJM court, Aligarh.

On Friday, his brother Adeel Khan said Dr. Khan “received” papers of NSA through jail authorities but the family was yet to see the documents.

The government is yet to comment.

Dr. Khan was arrested by the UP STF from Mumbai airport recently.

He has been under suspension from the Baba Raghav Das Medical College in Gorakhpur since the oxygen tragedy of 2017.

An FIR was lodged against him on December 13 in Aligarh under Section 153-A of the Indian Penal Code (promoting enmity between different groups).

According to the FIR, Mr. Khan is accused of provoking the religious sentiments of Muslim students of AMU while he was addressing a gathering of around 600 students there on December 12 on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Mr. Khan tried to spread hatred among the Muslim students of AMU towards Hindus, Parsis, Sikhs and Christians coming under the ambit of the CAA, the FIR alleged.