NSA Doval meets Maharashtra CM, Governor

It was a courtesy call, a statement from the governor's office said.

PTI Mumbai
September 03, 2022 17:32 IST

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval during a meeting, in Mumbai, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PTI

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Saturday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at their official residences here.

Mr. Doval met Mr. Koshyari at Raj Bhavan. It was a courtesy call, a statement from the governor's office said.

He met Mr. Shinde at ‘Varsha’, the official residence of the chief minister.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Kumar Doval, during a meeting at Raj Bhavan, in Mumbai, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Mr. Doval was welcomed by Mr. Shinde with a bouquet and shawl after he offered prayers at Lord Ganesh's idol at the chief minister's residence, Mr. Shinde's office said in a statement.

The idol has been installed as part of the ongoing Ganesh festival.

