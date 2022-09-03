Other States

NSA Doval meets Maharashtra CM, Governor

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Saturday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at their official residences here.

Mr. Doval met Mr. Koshyari at Raj Bhavan. It was a courtesy call, a statement from the governor's office said.

He met Mr. Shinde at ‘Varsha’, the official residence of the chief minister.

Mr. Doval was welcomed by Mr. Shinde with a bouquet and shawl after he offered prayers at Lord Ganesh's idol at the chief minister's residence, Mr. Shinde's office said in a statement.

The idol has been installed as part of the ongoing Ganesh festival.


