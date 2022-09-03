NSA Doval meets Maharashtra CM, Governor
It was a courtesy call, a statement from the governor's office said.
National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Saturday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at their official residences here.
Mr. Doval met Mr. Koshyari at Raj Bhavan. It was a courtesy call, a statement from the governor's office said.
He met Mr. Shinde at ‘Varsha’, the official residence of the chief minister.
Mr. Doval was welcomed by Mr. Shinde with a bouquet and shawl after he offered prayers at Lord Ganesh's idol at the chief minister's residence, Mr. Shinde's office said in a statement.
The idol has been installed as part of the ongoing Ganesh festival.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.