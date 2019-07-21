NRI reconnects with sister after four decades through Facebook

A Facebook group has helped an Andhra-origin NRI reconnect with her long-lost sister after almost four decades.

Jyothi Edla Rudrapathi, now based in the U.S., never met or heard from her sister Kamala after the latter married a Mizoram CRPF constable in 1980 and moved to Mizoram.

On July 15, she posted a request on Mizoram News, a Facebook group, seeking help from its members in locating her sister. She also attached her photo as a five-year-old with Kamala and her husband Hmingliana.

Ms. Kamala was located at Lawipu on the outskirts of Aizawl hours after the post was widely shared on social media.

Ms. Rudrapathi told local publications that her brother-in-law, from Mizoram’s Sialsuk village, married her sister when he was posted in Andhra Pradesh.

The family lost contact after the couple moved to Mizoram. Efforts to locate them for 39 years did not succeed.

In 1993, her parents Edla Joseph and Edla Karunamma went to a CRPF camp near their village but were told that their son-in-law had left the service.

Ms. Rudrapathi said her father died in 2010. Her mother, now 86, has been beside herself after speaking to Ms. Kamala.

Ms. Kamala said her husband died of cancer in 2013. They had four children, the eldest of whom died in infancy. The other three are now married.

“I made several attempts to reconnect with my parents and sister but could not do so because of financial constraints,” she told reporters in Aizawl a couple of days ago.