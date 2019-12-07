NRI businessman detained in Kashmir released for 3 months

The former head of Kashmir Chambers of Commerce, Mubeen Shah, who was detained under the stringent Public Safety Act in the aftermath of the August 5 developments in Jammu and Kashmir, was set free on Saturday after the Union Territory’s administration “temporarily released” him for three months, officials said.

Mr. Shah, a non-resident Indian based in Malaysia, was released after an order issued by the Home Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir was handed over to the jail authorities. The order said he should surrender on March 7.

Shah, in his bond, mentioned that he would not “indulge in any unlawful, illegal or secessionist activities which have the potential of endangering peace or is prejudicial to the maintenance of public order during the period of my temporary release”.

He is possibly the first person charged under the PSA to be released without a court direction. His family approached the Supreme Court seeking quashing of the PSA. After hearing began, the J&K administration, finding itself on the back foot, assured that it would release him.