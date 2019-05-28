NRC objection against Assam MP’s mother

An objection notice against his mother on suspicion of being an illegal migrant has taken the sheen off the victory celebration of newly elected Congress MP from Assam Abdul Khaleque.

Mr. Khaleque was one of three Congress candidates who managed to withstand the “saffron surge” by winning the Barpeta Lok Sabha seat in western Assam. But on Monday, four days after the announcement of his electoral win, he had to take his 75-year-old mother to a National Register of Citizens (NRC) service centre on Barpeta Road.

“A local teacher filed three objections against my mother Sabura Khatun. We waited at the NRC centre for him to turn up. When he did not, I submitted all the documents related to my mother’s citizenship at the centre,” Mr. Khaleque said before boarding a flight to Delhi on Tuesday.

Officials engaged in the exercise to update the Supreme Court-monitored NRC are currently verifying the claims and objections.

Claims are by people included in the NRC, the draft was published in June 2018, for corrections as well as those excluded because of rejection of documents, while objections are filed by people against those they think do not deserve to be on the register of citizens.

Of the 3.29 crore applicants, 2.89 crore made it to the updated NRC. About 40.07 lakh people were excluded.

Mr. Khaleque, an MLA representing the Congress from the Jania constituency, said he now has first-hand experience of the harassment that poor farmers and daily-wagers undergo because of fake complaints.

‘Name in 1951 NRC’

“My mother’s name figures in the 1951 NRC as well as pre-March 24, 1971 (cut-off date for detecting and deporting illegal migrants as per the Assam Accord of 1985) voters’ list. I contested the Assembly election four times and won thrice, and now I am an MP. Being dragged to an NRC centre because of an objection notice my mother shouldn’t have received in the first place is so insulting,” Mr. Khaleque said.

Fake objections, he added, was delaying the NRC process unnecessarily.

A few days ago, former Congress Minister Gautam Roy and his minor grandson also had to turn up for a hearing at an NRC centre in southern Assam’s Barak Valley after receiving an objection notice.