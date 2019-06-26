Assam NRC publishes 1.02 lakh names in ‘additional draft exclusion list’

The office of the Coordinator for the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam on Wednesday published an “additional draft exclusion list” consisting the names of 1,02,462 people.

This list is different from the one containing the names of 40.07 lakh people who were excluded last year from the 3.29 crore applicants.

On this additional list are those whose names were included in the draft NRC published on July 30, 2018 but were subsequently found to be ineligible for three reasons.

“People found to be declared foreigners or doubtful (D) voters or with cases pending at Foreigners’ Tribunals discovered after publication of the draft NRC are in the additional list. So are their descendants, as applicable,” a State government spokesperson said.

The other categories of people in the additional list are those found to be ineligible while appearing as witnesses in hearings held for disposal of claims and objections, and during the process of verification carried out by the local registrars of citizens registration.

According to the office of the NRC Coordinator, the additional list was prepared under the provisions contained in Clause 5 of the Schedule of The Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards) Rules, 2003.

“The additional draft exclusion list will not contain the results of claimants and objectees appearing for hearings held for disposal of claims and objections February 15 to June 26. The results of those hearings will be published only in the final NRC to be published on July 31,” an officer handling the NRC exercise said on the condition of anonymity.

Officials said hard copies of the additional list would be available at the NRC Seva Kendras and offices of the Deputy Commissioner, Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil), and Circle officer for public viewing during office hours. Particulars of this list could also be viewed online at www.nrcassam.nic.in.

“Those excluded will also be informed individually through letters to be delivered at their residential addresses along with the reason for exclusion. Each letter will mention the venue of claim submission and hearing. Such persons will have the opportunity to file their claims to be settled through a hearing by a disposing officer,” the officer said.

The submission of claim and its disposal through a hearing would take place together. The hearing would start from July 5. All such claims would be disposed of thereafter and the results would be declared in the final NRC, the officer said.