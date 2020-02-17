NPR will not be implemented in Madhya Pradesh, says Kamal Nath

The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh on Monday asserted that there is no move “at present” to undertake the proposed National Population Register (NPR) update exercise in the State.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Monday said his government is not going to implement the NPR in the State.

Mr. Nath’s clarification came in the wake of Congress MLA Arif Masood threatening earlier in the day to protest against the party-led government’s “decision” to update the NPR. The ruling party legislator from Bhopal demanded a rollback of the decision.

“At present, we are not going to implement the NPR in the State. The NPR notification about which talks were going on was issued on December 9, 2019,” Mr. Nath said in a statement here.

“After this, the Centre has decided to implement the Citizen (Amendment) Act [passed by Parliament on December 11]. It means the NPR notified by the government is not the one under the CAA 2019, but as per the provisions of the Act's 1955 and 2003's rule 3. Despite this, the NPR will not be implemented in the State.”

Madhya Pradesh government spokesman and Public Relations Minister P.C. Sharma also clarified that the gazette notification on the matter was issued earlier and maintained that the NPR will not be implemented in the State.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Masood said at a press conference that the Madhya Pradesh government’s gazette does mention the Centre’s implementation of the NPR. “This is a wrong decision and we will oppose it,” he said.

The NPR is scheduled to be carried out, along with the house listing phase of the Census exercise, from April 1 to September 30.

The Census Commission has said that the objective of the NPR is to create a comprehensive identity database of every “usual resident” of the country.

Most non-BJP parties fear the NPR exercise could be a precursor to the implementation of a nationwide NRC (National Register of Citizens).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had recently said that the Centre had not yet taken any decision on the implementation of the NRC.