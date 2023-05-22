NPP to expand beyond the Northeast: Conrad Sangma

May 22, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - New Delhi

The National People’s Party (NPP) is now eyeing Assembly elections in Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, with the intent to expand its reach beyond States in the Northeast region, Conrad K. Sangma, NPP chief, said on May 22.

Mr. Sangma, who is also the Chief Minister of Meghalaya, told reporters in Delhi that the party had started getting calls from many people in several States. “We have been working and getting very good response and people have started meeting us and contacting and discussing with us,” he said.

Saying that the party had always been one to focus on the welfare of indigenous people (both tribal and non-tribal), Mr. Sangma added, “There are areas where large indigenous and tribal populations are there like Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh; places where there are religious minorities like Christian minorities like Kerala.”

He, however, added that a final decision would be taken on the detailed expansion plan in the near future after studies and discussions with stakeholders.

Chhattisgarh is set to go to polls later this year and Jharkhand is due for its next Assembly election in 2024.

Mr. Sangma added that the party also intended to contest more seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, adding, “We would like to increase our presence there as well.

The NPP chief said as a matter of principle, the party would be fighting all upcoming Assembly polls without any pre-poll alliance, justifying this strategy by saying that such an alliance was a “sign of diluting ideologies; but post-poll alliance is a different thing altogether”.

At the national committee meeting, party officials said MLAs who won elections in Meghalaya, Nagaland earlier this year and in Manipur last year, were felicitated.

For peace in Manipur

Meanwhile, the NPP, which has seven MLAs in Manipur, passed a resolution calling for peace in the region and ensuring that all humanitarian support is provided to people in need.

When asked about the party’s position on the demand for a separate administration by 10 Kuki MLAs, Mr. Sangma said, “Regarding the political solution, the resolution did not cover any political solution because these are matters that need to be discussed in detail with different leaders and different communities because as I said these are very sensitive matters… We as a political party will play a positive role in ensuring that we are able to contribute positively. What exact form this will take will be decided soon.”

Mr. Sangma added that he was meeting NPP MLAs from Manipur later on Monday to discuss the way forward in the State.