NPP likely to gain more MLAs in poll-bound Meghalaya

January 04, 2023 08:33 am | Updated 08:33 am IST - GUWAHATI

The party headed by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma lost two legislators to ally BJP a month ago

The Hindu Bureau

GUWAHATI

The National People’s Party (NPP), which heads the coalition government in poll-bound Meghalaya, is likely to gain some legislators from its regional allies.

Party insiders said two MLAs from the People’s Democratic Front (PDF) and one from the Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) are expected to cross over to the NPP within a week.

The PDF legislators are Hamletson Dohling and Jason S. Mawlong while their HSPDP counterpart is Samlin Malngiang. They represent the Mylliem, Umsning and Sohiong Assembly constituencies respectively.

“I decided to switch over to the NPP because of the advice from my supporters,” Mr. Dohling said a few days ago.

The PDF won four and the HSPDP won two seats in the 2018 Meghalaya polls. They became minor partners of the NPP along with the United Democratic Party (eight MLAs) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (two).

In December 2022, three suspended Congress MLAs – Ampareen Lyngdoh, Mohendro Rapsang and Kimfa S. Marbaniang – joined the NPP headed by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma.

The NPP also suffered a setback when two of its MLAs, Benedic R. Marak and Ferlin C.A. Sangma, joined ally BJP.

The BJP gained two more MLAs – Himalaya Sangpliang from the Trinamool Congress and independent Samuel Sangma.

