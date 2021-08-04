Other States

Now, SAD-BSP alliance assures free power

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday said if the SAD-Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) alliance assumes power in the State, free power up to 400 hundred units per month will be given to all households, besides 75% jobs would be reserved for people of Punjab in the private sector.

‘Cut in diesel price’

Announcing a thirteen-point charter of initiatives which the SAD-BSP alliance will implement if it forms the next government in the State, Mr. Badal said a grant of ₹2,000 per month will be given to all women heads of ‘blue card’ holder families. Also, ₹10 per litre reduction in price of diesel for agriculture consumers will be provided. Provision of power at ₹5 per unit for industry and an interest free loan of ₹10 lakh for students will be kept.

Mr. Badal added that all electricity connections of below poverty line (BPL) families, which have been disconnected due to non-payment, will be restored.


