Now, M.P. Minister uses derogatory words

Bhopal

20 October 2020 00:58 IST

Food Minister calls wife of Congress opponent ‘mistress’

A day after Congress leader Kamal Nath described a woman Minister in Madhya Pradesh as an “item”, a video on Monday showed Minister Bisahulal Singh describing the wife of his Congress opponent in the by-election a “mistress”.

In a video clip that went viral, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Bisahulal Singh is heard saying, “When nomination papers are filed, you give out details of properties. However, Vishwanath Singh [Congress candidate] has not provided details of his first wife. He has given details of his rakhail (mistress). It should be found out where his first wife is.”

Writing to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Mr. Nath said such remarks, let alone be spoken, were not even appropriate to be heard in Indian culture. While responding to Mr. Chouhan’s appeal to Congress president Sonia Gandhi to remove him from all posts for his comment, Mr. Nath retorted: “It would have been better if you had written to your party president instead and apologised to the State’s women.”

Meanwhile, Vishwanath Singh said he was yet to see the video, and would take action accordingly.

BJP State spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal refused to comment saying party officials had not been able to contact former Congressman Bisahulal Singh.