Now, Meghalaya outfit wants separate flag, constitution

After the Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland or NSCN (I-M), an extremist group in Meghalaya has demanded a separate flag and constitution as part of its peace deal with New Delhi.

The Centre’s bid to pass the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill appears to have been the trigger.

The Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) was formed in 1993 to fight for the “liberation” of the Khasi-Jaintia people from the Indian Union. The outfit went into decline after its chairman Julius Dorphang surrendered in 2007, but of late the outfit has been carrying out extortion and other subversive activities.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had on November 18 cited the HNLC’s “increased activities” to extend the ban on the group, whose general secretary Saiñkupar Nongtraw took to social media to demand a separate flag, constitution, parliament and a supreme court for the Khasi people.

Mr. Nongtraw justified the demand by saying New Delhi has always made laws that are not beneficial for the minority tribes. “When you seek ILP (Inner Line Permit), the government gave CAB (Citizenship Amendment Bill), and instead of the VAB (Village Administration Bill), the government wants municipal election,” he said.

The extremist leader said the HNLC would continue to fight for a separate homeland for the tribe it represents. “Since India has a Parliament, Flag, Constitution and a Supreme Court, the Khasi people also should have their Parliament, Flag, Constitution and a Supreme Court. And, this is equality that the HNLC is fighting for,” he said.