Now, lawyer found dead in Jharkhand

Dhanbad (Jharkhand)

31 October 2021 01:44 IST

An assistant public prosecutor of Dhanbad court was found dead at her apartment in Manoram Nagar on Saturday, police said.

The body was recovered from the flat after her neighbours informed the police in the afternoon, they said. Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Kumar said she stayed alone in her apartment, and added that an investigation is underway. She was taken to Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College Hospital in Saraidhela, where the doctors declared her dead, the SSP said.

In July, a 49-year-old Additional District and Sessions Judge in Dhanbad was allegedly knocked down by an autorickshaw. The CBI filed its chargesheet on October 20.

