Now, JD(U) ministers to hear people’s grievances at party office

Party follows suit after alliance partner BJP launches programme

Following the footsteps of ruling alliance partner BJP, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has asked JD(U) ministers to listen to grievances of party workers and people at the State unit’s headquarters in Patna for four days a week.

The BJP ministers in the Nitish Kumar Cabinet have been doing so since August 2 under the party’s sahyog (assistance) programme for six days a week.

“All ministers of the JD(U) have been informed about the decision to be at the party office on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from next week”, said State JD(U) president Umesh Singh Kushwaha.

The BJP ministers listen to grievances of party workers and common people from Monday to Saturday.

“Not one but two or three ministers from our party have been present at the BJP headquarters on their respective scheduled day”, BJP State media in-charge Rakesh Kumar said.

Mr. Kushwaha, though, added that “as per the programme each JD(U) minister will be at the party office at least once a week”. Two other ministers too would be present on the given day, he said.

As per the schedule, Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, along with Food and Consumer Protection Minister Leshi Singh and Minority Welfare Minister Zama Khan, will be present at the party office from 11.30 a.m. every Tuesday from next week.

“Similarly, other ministers too would be present at the party office on the given day to hear grievances of party workers and other people”, added Mr. Kushwaha.

Meanwhile, the Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal leaders took a jibe over ruling alliance partners “taking the cue from each other”.

“BJP now shows the path to the ruling alliance partner JD(U) in Bihar on what to do and what not. Earlier, it was vice-versa, wasn’t it?”, asked a senior RJD leader, preferring anonymity.