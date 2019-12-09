Now, Congress comes up with Super 1000

The unexpected opportunity to be part of the Maharashtra government seems to have made the Congress realise the importance of focusing on its party organisation, especially the youth front in the State.

Following the Super 60 initiative in the Assembly polls, where the State Youth Congress handled the campaign of party candidates in 60 seats, it is coming up with the Super 1000 campaign. Under this, 1,000 Youth Congress workers will be given tickets for the local body elections.

“The youth is the backbone of a political party and we in the Youth Congress are determined to push ahead the party programme with our hard work. Similarly, we will be getting adequate representation to contest in the local body polls,” said Maharashtra Youth Congress president Satyajeet Tambe.

Of the 60 seats focused on by the Youth Congress in the State Assembly elections, 20 went to the allies and out of the remaining 40, the party secured victory in 28. “The Youth Congress received 19 tickets out of which six candidates won. I am halfway into my tenure as Youth Congress president and am aiming to make us No. 1 in the State,” Mr. Tambe said.

The Youth Congress recently launched its Yuva Jodo programme, which aims to train young party workers to create the party’s future generation. “These trained workers will be travelling to every district in the State to help and strengthen the party organisation in their respective areas. Out of these, 1,000 youth Congress workers will be given tickets in the local body polls,” he said.

It has also been decided to nominate all candidates under the age of 40 for the zilla parishad elections.

Clarifying that the Youth Congress is committed to the issues related to youngsters, Mr. Tambe said despite being part of the government, the organisation will continue to hold protests when required. “At the same time, we expect that our ministers to contribute to strengthening the Congress organisation in the State and provide transparent governance,” said Mr. Tambe.