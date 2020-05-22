Other States

Now, complaints in 24-hour ‘quarantine’

The Madhu Vihar police station in Delhi, which has also put sheets to maintain distance between duty officers and visitors.

The Madhu Vihar police station in Delhi, which has also put sheets to maintain distance between duty officers and visitors.  

Initiative of Delhi’s Madhu Vihar police station aims at minimising physical contact

With a number of COVID-19 cases surfacing among Delhi Police personnel, a police station in east Delhi has begun ‘quarantining’ complaints. The initiative aims at minimising physical contact between policemen and people visiting the station.

Madhu Vihar police station personnel are not touching written complaints for a period of 24 hours after receipt. Station House Officer Rajeev Kumar said “complaints are quarantined” before they are picked up for further proceedings. Not only are the complaints ‘quarantined’, the police station has an iron that is used on the complaint sheet for heat treatment to kill any possible viruses in case of emergency.

Mr. Kumar said whenever a person comes with a complaint, the duty officer takes a picture on his phone and reads it. The person is then asked to put the complaint in a file kept on the table after which it is uploaded to the computer and an acknowledgement of receipt is sent on the complainant’s mobile phone.

“In case the complaint needs to be immediately touched, the policemen iron it first before holding it,” said the SHO. At the police station, briefings by the SHO are sent on WhatsApp in the morning and the staff also share documents online as far as possible. “Video calls are preferred to meeting in person,” said Mr. Kumar.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 22, 2020 11:42:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/now-complaints-in-24-hour-quarantine/article31654111.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY