Now BJP shifts MLAs to Jaipur hotel

After the ruling Congress in Rajasthan shifted its MLAs to a hotel in Jaipur with allegations of attempts at poaching, the Opposition BJP sent all its legislators to another luxury hotel near Sanganer, on the outskirts of Jaipur on Tuesday, three days ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections.

The BJP MLAs gathered at the party’s State headquarters here for a legislature party meeting, after which they were taken in buses to the hotel on Tonk Road for attending a “training programme” on voting and legislative issues.

BJP State president Satish Poonia, however, said the schedule for the legislature party meeting and stay at the hotel had been decided much in advance.

“All of us will be staying in the hotel for two days to understand the legislative subjects related to Rajya Sabha. Our stay will involve training and monitoring of progress,” he said.

The three MLAs of the BJP’s alliance partner, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, will also join the camp, while former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is likely to reach Jaipur a day before the Rajya Sabha polls. A rehearsal on the voting pattern will held at the training programme.

Mr. Poonia, elected to the State Assembly from Jaipur district’s Amber constituency, alleged that the Congress had forcibly kept Independent legislators at its camp and was putting pressure on them to vote for its candidates. “They are levelling false allegations of horse-trading against us without any evidence,” he said.