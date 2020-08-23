Now, an app for farmers’ grievances

It will deal with water-based issues and its redressal in Odisha

Odisha is working on a mobile-based application to enable farmers to upload picture of grievances such as water availability in canals and their redressal in a fixed timeframe.

The application being developed through Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC) will use command area of projects as geo-fencing region to forward the grievance to the authority concerned .

Under 5T (Teamwork, Technology, Transparency, Time leading to Transformation) governance system, action will be initiated for redressal within a timeframe.

The State Water Resource Department will provide spatial information on sector- wise command area as a web service, which the grievance management application will consume. As per sources, the application is likely to be ready by September this year and inaugurated in the fourth week of the same month.

Top engineers of the Water Resource Department have been asked to make information available regarding irrigation projects to the agriculture departments before the start of cropping season looking at water availability.