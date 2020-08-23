Now, an app for farmers’ grievances

Odisha is working on a mobile-based application to enable farmers to upload picture of grievances such as water availability in canals and their redressal in a fixed timeframe.
The application being developed through Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC) will use command area of projects as geo-fencing region to forward the grievance to the authority concerned .
Under 5T (Teamwork, Technology, Transparency, Time leading to Transformation) governance system, action will be initiated for redressal within a timeframe.
The State Water Resource Department will provide spatial information on sector- wise command area as a web service, which the grievance management application will consume. As per sources, the application is likely to be ready by September this year and inaugurated in the fourth week of the same month.
Top engineers of the Water Resource Department have been asked to make information available regarding irrigation projects to the agriculture departments before the start of cropping season looking at water availability.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath