Now, AIUDF legislator to join BJP in Assam

Perfume baron and MP Badruddin Ajmal’s party, the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), has lost its only non-Muslim MLA in Assam.

Phanidhar Talukdar, who won the March-April 2021 Assembly election from western Assam’s Bhabanipur constituency, resigned from the primary membership of the AIUDF late on Tuesday evening. He is expected to join the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday afternoon after resigning as a legislator.

Mr. Talukdar is the third Opposition MLA after two of the Congress – Rupjyoti Kurmi (Mariani seat) and Sushanta Borgohain (Thowra) – to quit their parties.

The strength of the AIUDF in the 126-member Assembly is now 15. The minority-based party was one of 10 that contested the Assembly poll as the ‘Mahajot’, or grand alliance.

Two days ago, the Congress severed its ties with the AIUDF.


