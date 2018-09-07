Now, a bridge collapses near Siliguri

Rescue and relief works in progress at the site of Majerhat Bridge collapse, in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri

A bridge collapsed near Siliguri in Darjeeling district Friday morning, injuring a truck driver, West Bengal Minister Rabindranath Ghosh said.

The truck, which was crossing the bridge, is still hanging from the broken portion of the structure that connects Manganj area to Siliguri, a major city in north Bengal.

It was a miraculous escape for the truck driver since no other vehicle was plying at the time of the collapse. He suffered minor injuries and was was rushed to a nearby hospital. The truck driver was discharged after administering first aid.

"The truck driver suffered minor injuries and his condition is stable now. The bridge, built by the local Zilla Parishad (district council) is meant only for small vehicles and ambulances. However heavy vehicles such as trucks carrying construction material often cross the bridge at night. This along with lack of maintenance has caused the collapse," Rabindra Nath Ghosh, State's North Bengal Development Minister told The Hindu.

The bridge, in Phansidewa subdivision, is about 75 metre long and was constructed 15 years ago. Locals blamed poor maintenance of the bridge as the reason for the collapse.

This is the second bridge collapse incident in West Bengal this week. A portion of the Majerhat Bridge on an arterial road in Kolkata collapsed on September 4.

An under-construction bridge on NH 31D near Siliguri reportedly collapsed on August 11.

(With inputs from PTI)