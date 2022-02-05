Novel campaigns spice up Odisha’s rural polls

For one candidate for a Sarpanch post, his identity as a doctor takes precedence over all electoral issues. Representational image

BHUBANESWAR

05 February 2022 03:01 IST

They dispense medical advice, take babies along, serve chai, and even show off fish

When Nagendra Kumar Singha goes about on his campaign trail, he gets unusual requests from villagers. The first queries are not usually about what development he may bring, but everyday health troubles like blood pressure, headache, digestion issues, and skin disorders.

Though he is a candidate for the Sarpanch post in Nabra panchayat in Odisha’s Balasore district, his identity as a doctor takes precedence over all electoral issues.

“I am a graduate from Gopabandhu Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya, Puri. I have been in public life for the past two decades and am known as a doctor in my area. Whenever I move around in the panchayat during my campaign, people take advantage of my presence and get themselves checked for different diseases,” said Dr. Singha.

The 54-year-old Ayurveda doctor was a Sarpanch in his panchayat from 2007 to 2012. He also runs an Ayurveda clinic.

Another campaign that attracts attention is that of Mama Sethi, a Sarpanch candidate in Podapadar panchayat in Ganjam district. Ms. Sethi hits the campaign trail holding her 20-day-old baby in her arms.

“I don’t have family members left in the house to take care of my baby. Every member of the family is campaigning for me,” Ms. Sethi, who spends almost ten hours a day in campaigning, said. She filed her nomination just three days after her C-section operation.

Pritikrishna, a woman Sarpanch candidate in Uttarkul Panchayat in Jajpur district, is five months pregnant. But this doesn’t deter her from moving around in her panchayat for the campaign. “This two weeks is very important. I want to give 100% efforts to convince voters as to why I am a suitable candidate. I am getting support from my family,” she said.

Keen on registering his election symbol in the minds of voters, a Sarpanch candidate in Arjyapali panchayat in Ganjam district carries a live fish along with him on door-to-door campaigns. “My panchayat has a significant fisher population. They identify with fishes. When I carry out a door-to-door campaign, I make sure that I take a fish along with me,” the candidate, Jitendra Nayak, said.

Another Sarpanch candidate, Bhagabati Bhotra, also carries a fish, her election symbol, while going on a door-to-door campaign in Patri panchayat in Nabarangpur district.

Another candidate was seen serving tea with a kettle during the campaign — her election symbol is a kettle.

Elections to three-tier Panchayati Raj institutions are scheduled to be held between February 16 and 24 in Odisha.