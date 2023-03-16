ADVERTISEMENT

Notorious criminal from Madhya Pradesh killed in encounter, says U.P. police

March 16, 2023 12:03 pm | Updated 12:03 pm IST - Jaunpur

The accused, Anand Sagar, was a member of the Subhash Yadav gang and police records show that the gang is active in Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Varanasi and Madhya Pradesh's Satna

PTI

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday said a notorious criminal from Madhya Pradesh was killed in an encounter here during a joint operation with the Satna police.

The accused, Anand Sagar, was a member of the Subhash Yadav gang and police records show that the gang is active in Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Varanasi and Madhya Pradesh's Satna.

The encounter happened on the Jaunpur-Lucknow road near the Aliganj market under the Baksha police station area here on Thursday morning, officials said.

Superintendent of Police Ajay Pal Sharma said that 10 days ago Sagar killed a person in Satna and looted ₹15 lakhs and fled to Jaunpur.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Since then, the police were searching for him, he said.

The Satna Police informed the Uttar Pradesh Police in Jaunpur district about Sagar hiding in the area following which a search operation was launched. The encounter took place during the combing operation on Thursday morning, the police official said.

Sagar was rushed to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US