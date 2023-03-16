HamberMenu
Notorious criminal from Madhya Pradesh killed in encounter, says U.P. police

The accused, Anand Sagar, was a member of the Subhash Yadav gang and police records show that the gang is active in Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Varanasi and Madhya Pradesh's Satna

March 16, 2023 12:03 pm | Updated 12:03 pm IST - Jaunpur

PTI

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday said a notorious criminal from Madhya Pradesh was killed in an encounter here during a joint operation with the Satna police.

The accused, Anand Sagar, was a member of the Subhash Yadav gang and police records show that the gang is active in Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Varanasi and Madhya Pradesh's Satna.

The encounter happened on the Jaunpur-Lucknow road near the Aliganj market under the Baksha police station area here on Thursday morning, officials said.

Superintendent of Police Ajay Pal Sharma said that 10 days ago Sagar killed a person in Satna and looted ₹15 lakhs and fled to Jaunpur.

Since then, the police were searching for him, he said.

The Satna Police informed the Uttar Pradesh Police in Jaunpur district about Sagar hiding in the area following which a search operation was launched. The encounter took place during the combing operation on Thursday morning, the police official said.

Sagar was rushed to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead, he said.

