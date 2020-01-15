Notice to Telangana on irrigation scam

The Supreme Court on Tuesday gave the Telangana government four weeks to respond to an application to implead the Income Tax department in a petition alleging a scam in the Palamuru Ranga Reddy lift irrigation project.

A Bench led by Chief Justice Sharad A. Bobde asked the State and the project contract company to file affidavits in response to the plea made by former legislator Nagam Janardhan Reddy. Mr. Reddy’s plea follows media reports that the I-T department had inspected the financial documents of the company in October last. Mr. Reddy alleged that there was steep increase in the price of pumps and motors of PRLIS from ₹5,960.79 crore to ₹8,386.86 crore, without any justification.