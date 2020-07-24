Notice to Darul Uloom over library construction

The sub-divisional magistrate of Deoband has again issued a notice to the Vice-Chancellor of Darul Uloom regarding submission of papers and maps of an under-construction library inside the seminary.

The notice was first issued in January 2020 and SDM Rakesh Kumar has said the university officials hadn’t submitted the papers despite reminders.

The issue came to light in August 2019 when a local Bajrang Dal leader had complained to the Chief Minister’s Office that official permission was not taken before adding structures to the existing building and construction of new structures and had alleged that a helipad was being built on its top.

Seminary spokesperson Ashraf Usmani claimed the officials keep sending such notices under the pressure of some local leaders. “We could not submit the requisite papers because of the lockdown. We will soon send a detailed reply,” he said.