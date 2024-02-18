GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Nothing personal’: Supriya Sule on potential face-off with Ajit Pawar’s wife

It is an ideological fight. Pawar Saheb has stood for a certain ideology and we are committed to it, says Supriya Sule

February 18, 2024 07:03 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
New Delhi: NCP MP Supriya Sule at the Parliament House complex during the Budget session, in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore) (PTI02_10_2024_000016B)

New Delhi: NCP MP Supriya Sule at the Parliament House complex during the Budget session, in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore) (PTI02_10_2024_000016B) | Photo Credit: KAMAL KISHORE

Baramati MP and NCP (Sharad Pawar) working president Supriya Sule responded to swirling speculation about her sister-in-law Sunetra Pawar being nominated against her in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on February 18, stressing that there is nothing personal.

Ms. Pawar is the wife of Ms. Sule's cousin and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who heads the NCP.

Speaking to reporters on her home turf Baramati in the Pune district, the three-term MP said her battle is ideological and not personal.

Mr. Ajit Pawar, a seven-time MLA and one-term MP from Baramati, and several senior legislators broke away from the Sharad Pawar-founded NCP last year and aligned with the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena to join the State government.

Recently, the Election Commission allotted the party's name NCP and its ‘clock’ symbol to the group headed by Ajit Pawar. On February 15, Maharashtra assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar held that the Ajit Pawar-led group was the real NCP.

Asked about the speculation that Ajit Pawar could pit his wife against her in Baramati, Sule said, “For me, it is an ideological fight. There is nothing personal. (Sharad) Pawar Saheb has stood for a certain ideology and we are committed to it. How can this be a family fight,” she asked.

Anyone can contest elections from any place in a democracy, she said.

“I had said yesterday (Saturday) that if they have a strong candidate, then I am ready to debate with that person. They can decide the topic, time, and place. I’m ready,” she asserted.

Ajit Pawar had launched a scathing attack on Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule, though without naming them, over the past few days and even said that development work doesn’t happen by getting awards for speeches In Parliament. Sule has won the best parliamentarian award more than once.

