Nothing can be achieved without unity: Farooq Abdullah on restoration of Article 370

In an apparent reference to his party's resolve to work for the restoration of Article 370 of the Constitution, National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on October 4 said nothing can be achieved without a "lasting unity between different sections of the society" in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking at a public gathering at Astangam on the second day of his four-day tour of the Chenab valley, comprising Kishtwar, Doda and Ramban districts, Mr. Abdullah said "unity in diversity must be our creed to last for all times and under all circumstances".

"I see no way of achieving anything in Jammu and Kashmir without a lasting unity between different sections of our society," the former chief minister said.

Stressing the importance of maintaining unity in the ongoing struggle for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's rights, he said, "Unity in diversity must be our creed to last for all times and under all circumstances, otherwise there is no end in sight to our common problems in the shape of poverty and unemployment."

The provisions of Article 370, which granted a special status to Jammu and Kashmir, were abrogated on August 5, 2019, and the erstwhile State was bifurcated into Union Territories.