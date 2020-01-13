Noted tribal leader, ex-Congress MP Maurice Kujur passes away

Noted tribal leader and former Lok Sabha member Maurice Kujur died at a hospital here on Sunday following prolonged illness. He was 84.
Kujur was undergoing treatment at a private hospital where he breathed his last, family sources said.
Born in November 1935 at Belmunda village in Sundargarh district, Kujur won the Sundargarh parliamentary constituency as a Congress candidate in 1984. He also worked as chairperson of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes from 2008 to 2011.
A host of dignitaries including Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik have condoled his death.
