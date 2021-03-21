Noted Odissi dancer Laxmipriya Mohapatra dies at 86

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over her death and paid tributes to the departed soul

Noted Odissi dancer Laxmipriya Mohapatra, the wife of legendary classical dancer Kelucharan Mohapatra, has died due to old age-related ailments, family sources said on Sunday.

She was 86.

Mohapatra died at her residence here around 11.20 p.m. on Saturday, they said.

She is survived by her son Ratikanta Mohapatra and daughter-in-law Sujata Mohapatra, who are also Odissi dance gurus.

Starting her dancing career at an early age at the Annapurna Theatre in Puri in 1947, Laxmipriya came in contact with Kelucharan Mohapatra at the Annapurna Theatre-B in Cuttack.

Though he was an expert in Odissi and Gotipua dance forms, Kelucharan was then performing as a tabla player in the theatre. They got married in 1947. Later, Laxmipriya quit her profession. She has also acted in four Odia movies.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over her death and paid tributes to the departed soul while recalling her contribution in promoting Odissi dance.

He announced a State funeral for Mohapatra at Swargadwar in Puri.