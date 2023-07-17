HamberMenu
Noted mathematician Mangala Narlikar passes away at 80

The cremation is to be held at the Vaikunth crematorium

July 17, 2023 12:11 pm | Updated 12:11 pm IST - Pune

PTI
Dr. Mangala Narlikar. File photo: Indian Academy of Sciences

Dr. Mangala Narlikar. File photo: Indian Academy of Sciences

Eminent mathematician and scientist Dr. Mangala Narlikar, wife of noted astrophysicist Dr. Jayant Narlikar, passed away at her residence in Maharashtra's Pune city on July 17, after a prolonged illness, family sources said. She was 80-years-old.

Dr. Mangala Narlikar was battling cancer for more than a year, a family member said.

She is survived by her husband, three daughters and five grandchildren.

After moving to India from Cambridge, England with her husband, she had started working at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research and also taught maths at the University of Bombay.

In 1989, the couple moved to Pune where she worked in the mathematics department of the University of Pune (now Savitribai Phule Pune University).

Her mortal remains would be kept at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) here for people to pay homage. The cremation will later be held at the Vaikunth crematorium.

