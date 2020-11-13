Other States

Noted actor Asif Basra found dead

Actor Asif Basra, known for starring in movies such as “Jab We Met”, “Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai” and “Kai Po Che!”, died on Thursday here, the police said. He was 53.

The actor was found hanging in a private complex here by the police and a team of forensic experts is on the spot, said SSP Kangra Vimukt Ranjan.

The police is investigating the case and further details are awaited, Mr. Ranjan added.

It is being reported that the actor had a property on lease for the past five-six years in McLeodganj, Upper Dharamshala, and used to visit the place regularly.

In his over two decade-long career, Basra played supporting parts in many critically-acclaimed features like “Black Friday”, “Parzania” and “Outsourced”.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, Telephone: 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. -7.30 p.m.

