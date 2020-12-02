Not possible to work together, Suvendu Adhikari tells TMC brass

Party yet to resolve the issues I have raised, he says.

The imbroglio in the Trinamool Congress over the fate of party heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari continues with Mr. Adhikari on Wednesday expressing strong reservations about the party making details of a meeting between him and senior leaders public.

The meeting was held on Tuesday evening in Kolkata where top leaders like Abhishek Banerjee, Saugata Roy and Sudip Banerjee and poll strategist Prashant Kishor met Mr. Adhikari. Soon after the meeting, Mr. Roy, who has been assigned with the task of negotiating with Mr. Adhikari, started making statements to media claiming the issue was resolved.

“Suvendu and Abhishek will work together,” Mr. Roy said. He also said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has spoken to everyone in the meeting over telephone and “there was no question of Mr. Adhikari leaving the party or joining the BJP”.

But much to the embarrassment of the TMC, barely 15 hours after the meeting Mr. Adhikari sent a message to Mr. Roy expressing dissatisfaction with what had transpired. He alleged that the party was claiming that everything was all right before the issues he had raised were resolved. According to sources, he said “it will not be possible for him to work together”.

“I had told everyone what happened in the meeting with all honesty. There were four more persons in the meeting other than Suvendu. If he had a change of heart then I have nothing to say,” Mr. Roy told journalists, hours after saying everything has been sorted out.

Political observers feel that the meeting on Tuesday was one of the last attempts by the brass to placate him. According to sources, Mr. Adhikari, 49, was surprised to find Mr. Abhishek Banerjee and Mr. Kishor at the meeting. He has still not broken his silence on the developments.

Speculation is rife about Mr. Adhikari’s political future after he started organising public events without party’s flag or colours. He had given up all government posts and resigned from the Cabinet on November 27. He is likely to announce his political course on December 6.

The BJP leadership including State party president Dilip Ghosh took a swipe over the developments and called the TMC a “strange party” where veterans are trying to settle dispute between “young boys”.