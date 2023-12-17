‘Not one hour more after December 24,’ Jarange-Patil warns Shinde govt. over Maratha quota deadline 

December 17, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - Pune

A day after the Maharashtra government requested Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil to extend his December 24 ‘deadline’ for granting blanket reservation for the Maratha community, Mr. Jarange-Patil refused to budge, warning the Eknath Shinde government that he would not even grant “an hour” after that date to ensure reservation for the community.

Speaking in Jalna’s Antarwali Sarathi village, where he held a large meeting to decide the next course of action on the quota issue, Mr. Jarange-Patil urged the Maratha community to remain united in the final phase of the quota fight.

“We will not give even one hour to this government after December 24. So, ensure reservation to Marathas by then. If it does not do so, then we will announce the next course of action on December 23,” said the activist, whose two hunger strikes in September and October-November this year had brought the government to its knees.

Mr. Jarange-Patil has since demanded that all Marathas be included in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category by being given Kunbi OBC certificates.

On Saturday, Maharashtra Ministers Girish Mahajan and Sandipan Bhumre had met the activist and conveyed the State government’s sincere commitments about the fulfilment of the promises made to the Maratha community.

Mr. Mahajan had also said that as many as 54 lakh proofs had been found showing Marathas as Kunbi OBCs.

“If 54 lakh proofs have been found, then it is proved that Marathas fall into the OBC category. No one can now stop the Marathas from entering the OBC category,” said Mr. Jarange-Patil.

Targeting OBC leaders like Chhagan Bhujbal, the activist said not a single proof could now be challenged by them.

“They [the OBC leaders] would have to get 54 lakh lawyers if they wanted to contest this. We Marathas must not step back now. The community now has the awareness it needs about securing a quota. There is no question of accepting defeat now,” Mr. Jarange-Patil said during the meeting.

Debate in House

The Maharashtra State Legislature has been debating the Maratha reservation issue since the past week during the winter session. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is to speak on it in detail during his address on December 18.

Meanwhile, the OBC leaders held separate conclaves and rallies even as Mr. Jarange-Patil held his meeting in Jalna.

At Chandrapur, an ‘OBC Bachaav [save OBC] conclave’ was held where a resolution was passed against Mr. Jarange-Patil and his demands of seeking a quota in the OBC Kunbi category.

At Mumbai’s Bhiwandi area, Mr. Bhujbal presided over another OBC rally to counter the activist, stating during his address: “I have always supported Maratha reservation. But they must be given a separate quota, not from the OBC pie. Our opposition is against those [alluding to Mr. Jarange-Patil] who are trying to disturb Maharashtra by indulging in violence and arson.”

