Not much difference between Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi: Yogi Adityanath

Omar Rashid May 31, 2022 15:25 IST

‘The only difference between them is that while Rahul Gandhi speaks ill of the country while he is abroad, Akhilesh Yadav speaks ill of Uttar Pradesh when he is outside the State,’ said the Chief Minister

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. File | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday while taunting Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav compared him to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Mr. Adityanath’s remarks came a day after Mr. Yadav, while speaking on the quality of education in Uttar Pradesh in the Assembly during a discussion on the 2022-23 budget, recalled an incident during his tenure as Chief Minister when a primary school student had mistaken him for Mr. Gandhi. Referring to the leader of the Opposition’s comments, Mr. Adityanath on Tuesday said children may be innocent but also tended to be honest. “‘Bahut soch samajhke bola hoga. Farak bahut zyada nahi hain’ (The child must have said it after much thought. There is not much difference between Mr. Gandhi and Mr. Yadav),” said Mr. Adityanath in the Assembly triggering laughter from the ruling party MLAs. The only difference between them was that while Mr. Gandhi spoke ill of the country while he was abroad Mr. Yadav spoke ill of Uttar Pradesh when he was outside the State, said the Chief Minister.



