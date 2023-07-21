Not interested in any chair, INDIA will defeat BJP in 2024, says Mamata

July 21, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Kolkata

Congratulating all the 26 Opposition parties that have come together to form the INDIA (Indian National Developmental Alliance, Inclusive Alliance) coalition, West Bengal Chief Minister on Friday said that she does not “want any chair” and INDIA will defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

“INDIA will fight and Trinamool Congress will stand beside it with its flag like a soldier. I have said that we want nothing, all we want is for INDIA to win, BJP to lose... Hindustan, Bharatjitega, Modi harega [India will win, PM Narendra Modi will lose],” the Trinamool chairperson said addressing her party’s annual Martyr’s Day rally at Esplanade in Kolkata.

After the huge victory in the recently concluded panchayat elections, Ms. Banerjee set the tone for the 2024 Lok Sabha election at her party’s mega rally by saying that “a new INDIA will be born in 2024”. The Chief Minister, who addressed lakhs of party supporters amidst pouring rain targeted the Prime Minister for the situation in Manipur and asked whether he was pained by violence in the northeastern State.

Hitting out at PM

“Don’t you feel sad about the incident in Manipur? You are pointing fingers at Bengal. Don’t you have any sympathy for women? For how many days will women continue to suffer?” Ms. Banerjee asked referring to the visuals of women paraded naked and sexually assaulted in strife-ridden Manipur.

The Chief Minister trained her guns at the BJP over the Beti Bachao (Save the girl child) slogan. “BJP, where is your Beti Bachao slogan? Today women are being burned,” she said adding that “our daughters and mothers” will reply to the BJP and bring down the government at the Centre in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Ms. Banerjee reiterated that she was keen on a delegation of Chief Ministers from Opposition parties to the visit the State. “I have spoken to Arvind [Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal]. If all the parties agree, a team of CMs will visit Manipur,” she said.

‘29 killed in rural poll-related violence’

While the Trinamool chief congratulated her party workers on the panchayat election win, she said that there have been 29 deaths. The Chief Minister said that of the 29 persons dead, 18 belong to Trinamool, and three each from the BJP and CPI(M).

“Of the 71,000 booths where polling was conducted, violence was reported from a mere three booths, in Bhangar, Islampur, and Domkal, and a few cases in Cooch Behar. The State government is probing each and every case; we have also given compensation of ₹2 lakh to the families of those who have died in these clashes,” she said, defending her government against allegations of widespread violence and irregularities in the elections.

A few days ago, the Chief Minister had said that the number of deaths in the rural elections was 19. More than 50 people had died between June 8, when notification was issued for the elections and July 11, when votes were counted.

Party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee who also addressed the gathering, gave a call to gherao the house of BJP workers at every level - booth, block and State - on August 5 to protest against the Centre for not releasing funds for MGNREGA. The party chairperson, however, said that the protest will be held at block-level and 100 metres away from the house of BJP leaders.

Ms. Banerjee agreed to her nephew’s proposal of holding a ‘dharna’ in New Delhi on October 2, Gandhi Jayanti Day, demanding the Centre to release Bengal’s pending dues. The Chief Minister said that her government was considering a scheme named ‘Khela Hobe’ where 100 days’ work will be provided to the people of the State.

Armed intruder held near CM’s residence

The annual Martyr’s Day rally is organised by Trinamool to pay homage to 13 youth Congress supporters who were killed in police firing on July 21, 1993 during a youth Congress rally led by Ms. Banerjee. Over the years, July 21 has become an occasion for show of strength of the ruling party and thousands of Trinamool supporters from all across the State descend at Esplanade in Kolkata.

During the day, as lakhs descended on the city, an armed intruder, whom police identified as Sheikh Noor Alam, was arrested near the Chief Minister’s residence. Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal said that the accused was arrested from Harish Chatterjee Street and “it was a serious issue”. A car with ‘Police’ written on it and identity cards of several central agencies were also seized from the accused.

While the Trinamool held its mega rally at Esplanade, the BJP held protests outside Block Development Offices across the State in protest of irregularities and violence in the panchayat elections.

