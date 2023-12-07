HamberMenu
Not in an Emergency era, Gujarat HC reprimands I-T officials

The court issued notices to seven Income Tax officials and asked them to provide explanation by December 18 regarding the searches conducted on the premises of the lawyer and the seizure of documents concerning one of his clients who is being probed by the department. 

December 07, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - AHMEDABAD

Mahesh Langa
Mahesh Langa

Slamming the Income Tax Department for allegedly conducting searches on the premises of a lawyer, seizing digital and physical documents without any warrant, and restraining the lawyer from visiting the court, the Gujarat High Court on Thursday said the country was not in an Emergency era when anybody could do anything. 

The Income Tax officials were seeking an MoU of two transactions of a client of advocate Maulik Kumar Sheth. The Bench held that the manner in which the officials dealt with the case was "unacceptable" and the agency did not have such powers. 

A Division Bench of Justices Bhargav Kiara and Niral Mehta observed that if action is not taken against the erring officials, then no professional would be safe in the country. 

The Income Tax officials were seeking an MoU of two transactions of a client of advocate Maulik Kumar Sheth. The Bench held that the manner in which the officials dealt with the case was “unacceptable” and the agency did not have such powers. 

