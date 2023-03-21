Not holding office of profit, says Mizoram Minister 

March 21, 2023 10:23 am | Updated 10:23 am IST - GUWAHATI

Mizoram Sports Minister Robert Romawia Royte has denied holding an office of profit as alleged by a regional political party.

On February 28, the Opposition Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) petitioned the State’s Governor, Hari Babu Kambhampati, seeking his disqualification for allegedly running a consultancy firm handling several government projects in violation of Section 9A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

“I have proper documents and substantial proof that I do not own a firm and hold an office of profit. There is nothing to fear unless it is related to laws unknown to me,” Mr Royte said with reference to the petition at a function of the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF).

He said he had transferred the ownership of his firm, North East Consultancy Services, to his son Vanlalfelpuia Royte soon after he was elected to the 40-member Mizoram Assembly in 2018.

The ZPM in its petition said Mr Royte has continued to control the firm and pay the goods and service tax after his election. The party claimed that the firm signed an agreement with the State’s District Council and Minority Affairs Department in June 2022 for executing projects under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram.

Mr Royte did not mention in his affidavit the ongoing projects undertaken by his firm while filing his nomination papers for the 2018 election, the ZPM claimed.

The Governor has sought the opinion of the Election Commission of India on the ZPM petition.