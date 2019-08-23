Not good for democracy: Sena; Opposition supports Raj Thackeray

Support poured in for Maharashtra Navanirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday from opposition parties as well as ruling alliance partner Shiv Sena as he was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) all of Thursday.

MNS workers registered their protest against the government action through the hashtag #ISupportRajThackeray on social media. Late on Wednesday, unknown persons threw pamphlets in Lalbaug and Parel asking why the ED had never questioned BJP leaders.

Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat said Mr. Thackeray had raised issues against the Central government’s functioning during the Lok Sabha campaign. “Instead of answering, the government sent an ED notice. Anyone who questions the government is either served a notice or termed anti-national. This isn’t good for democracy, this is dictatorship,” said Mr. Thorat.

On Wednesday, Mr. Thackeray’s estranged cousin and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray had said he does not expect anything concrete to emerge from the ED probe.

On Thursday, Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said that despite their political differences, both the Thackerays are brothers. “Uddhavji has made himself clear on this issue. Blood is always thicker than politics,” said Mr. Raut.

The Nationalist Congress Party too criticised the action taken against Mr. Thackeray. “If the ED finds the Kohinoor case worthy enough to be investigated, then let them do that. But the timing of the ED summons to Raj Thackeray clearly raises questions,” said NCP’s Mumbai president Nawab Malik.

Leader of the Opposition in Council, Dhananjay Munde, said every individual who has dared to ask this government questions has been victimised and is being thrown into the net of enquiries and investigation agencies.