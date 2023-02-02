ADVERTISEMENT

Not futuristic but opportunist Budget, says Mamata

February 02, 2023 12:22 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - KOLKATA

Trinamool Congress chairperson said BJP government did not fulfil promises like giving jobs to 2 crore people and putting ₹15 lakh in their bank account

Shiv Sahay Singh
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. File photo | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 described the Union Budget for the financial year 2023-2024 as an opportunist and anti-poor Budget. Addressing a public gathering in the State’s Birbhum district, Ms. Banerjee also added that the new tax slabs would not bring any relief to the common people, because of the rise in inflation.

The Trinamool Congress chairperson recalled the promises of the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) government, like providing employment to 2 crore people and ₹15 lakh in the bank account of every citizen. “They have not fulfilled any of their promises,” she said, adding that the unemployment rate had also peaked in the country.

On the issue of mobilising rural women into 81 lakh self help groups (SHG) as stated in the Budget, the Chief Minister said that SHGs were set up by the States, and the Centre was only taking credit for it. Ms. Banerjee also claimed that food subsidy had been reduced by the Centre.

The Chief Minister also raised the demand of payment of the pending MGNREGA wages in the State and expressed her displeasure over the Centre sending frequent teams to the State.

