Not feasible to hold Civil Services Exams in hill districts, Manipur govt. tells Delhi HC

March 20, 2024 05:26 am | Updated 05:26 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Manipur government on March 19 informed the Delhi High Court that it was not in favour of setting up examination centres for the 2024 Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination (CSE) in Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts of the violence-hit State.

A letter written by Manipur Chief Secretary was handed over to the Court, which was hearing a plea by Zomi Student Federation seeking to set up examination centres in the hill districts of Manipur for the coming CSE.

As per UPSC’s notification issued in February, Imphal is the only centre in Manipur where the CSE could be taken.

The tribal student body, in its plea, stated that the ethnic violence in the State “has resulted in complete geographical and demographical separation between the majority Meitei community and Kuki-Zo tribals.

The plea said “owing to such situation, the candidates are forced to opt for other nearest centres in other States such as Aizawl (in Mizoram) which is more than 300-450 kilometre away through inhospitable roads from the hill districts and requires the candidates to incur huge expenditure for travel, boarding and lodging”.

The Chief Secretary suggested that students from the two districts, who are taking the CSE and may not find it feasible to travel to Imphal centre, may be considered for allotment at the nearest centres outside the State of Manipur as done last year.

The Manipur government also undertook to provide monetary assistance to the aspirants from the two districts for their travel to centres outside the state.

The letter further stated that recently, the offices of Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police and residence of Deputy Commissioner were burnt down by extremist elements and unruly crowd at Churachandpur Headquarters. “The incident highlights that it may not always be feasible to use force in such peculiar situation and especially in a civilian setting,” the Chief Secretary said in the letter.

Taking note of the State’s submission, the high court asked the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)’s counsel to get a reply on the issue by next date of hearing.

The high court would hear the matter again on March 22.

The UPSC’s counsel had earlier told the court that the commission has already written three letters to the Manipur Chief Secretary with respect to opening of examination centres in Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Ukhrul but no response has been received yet.

