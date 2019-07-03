Not enough water in Teesta to share: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said she would have shared Teesta water with Bangladesh had there been enough water available.

“Bangladesh has stopped giving us Hilsa. This is because we could not give them Teesta water. We would have given if we had surplus water,” Ms. Banerjee said on the floor of the State Legislative Assembly.

The sharing of Teesta water is a major bilateral issue between India and Bangladesh. Ms. Banerjee has said that entire north Bengal will run dry if the water was shared with Bangladesh. Instead, she has proposed sharing the waters of other north Bengal rivers such as Torsa, Manshai, Sankosh and Dhansai.