Not bound to consult Home Ministry on J&K polls, say EC sources

Responding to reports that the Union Home Ministry had advised against polls in Jammu and Kashmir in view of the current security situation, Election Commission (EC) sources said the electoral body was not bound to consult the Ministry for the conduct of elections.

The EC sources said as per its assessment, coupled with the response of the State government, if the prevailing conditions were conducive for holding of Panchayat elections by the State government, then holding of parliamentary elections is also possible.

The Anantnag bypoll is scheduled for April 12.

"The election of Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency was due before April 16, and it was a constitutional obligation to hold the elections. The State Government was consulted on the subject as it is responsible for the law and order and security issues," said an EC source.

Stating that the Home Ministry is only responsible for providing para-military forces, the source said the EC is not bound to consult the Ministry before holding any elections.

"The State government had informed the Commission that the preparation for free, fair and peaceful elections are being made and a comprehensive deployment plan was also worked out by the police. They also upgraded the security of political leaders and candidates," said the source.