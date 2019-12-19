Not as happy as I should be, says Sahitya Akademi Award winner

Novelist and former Asom Gana Parishad Rajya Sabha member Joyasree Goswami Mahanta on Wednesday said, “I am not as happy as I should be” with the news of winning the Sahitya Akademi Award. She also promised to distribute the prize money among the families of those killed during the anti-citizenship law protests in Assam.

In a dig at the AGP for supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, she said she is deeply hurt at the betrayal by “those elected by the people” as the law is not acceptable to the people of Assam.

“I received the news... but I am not as happy as I should be on hearing it due to the prevailing troubled situation in the State,” Dr. Mahanta, wife of former Assam CM and senior AGP leader Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, said.

Dr. Mahanta was chosen for the Sahitya Akademi award for her novel Chanakya. Twenty-two other writers and poets will receive the award, which comprises an engraved copper plate and ₹1 lakh cash prize, on February 25, 2020, in Delhi.

“Young people have lost their lives for a cause and for their homeland and I have decided to pay my tribute to them by distributing the prize money among their families,” she said.

“I am deeply distressed and hurt at the betrayal by those elected to Parliament from the State and to the Assembly on the CAA issue as it is not acceptable to the people of Assam,” she added.

“I will be grateful to the families if they accept it. This my humble way of honouring them,” Dr. Mahanta said.

Criticism for AGP

Mr. Mahanta has been vocal in his criticism against the party leadership for not opposing the Act in public and its lone Rajya Sabha MP Birendra Prasad Baishya for voting in its favour.

Dr. Mahanta has to her credit several books including Dronacharya, Sreshta Bideshi Galpo, Ekuki Dhemali Sadhu and some volumes on the Assam agitation.