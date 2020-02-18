Not angry with Scindia, says CM Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday said how he could be angry with Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia if he couldn’t be angry with Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the BJP vice-president and former Chief Minister of the State.

The statement in the form of an analogy came after Mr. Scindia last Thursday threatened to hit the streets if promises made before the 2018 Vidhan Sabha elections were not kept by the Congress government, to which Mr. Nath, following a Madhya Pradesh coordination committee meeting in New Delhi where Mr. Scindia was also present, retorted: “Toh utar jaaye” (Then hit the streets).

On Sunday, Mr. Scindia in Gwalior reiterated the threat stating fighting for issues was his duty as a public servant. However, he inserted a caveat saying the State government needed time as it was just a year into its tenure.

Mr. Scindia in the past has assailed the government for its survey of crops ravaged by rain and demanded adequate compensation for the affected. Meanwhile, Forest Minister Umang Singhar, from his camp, accused former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh of trying to destabilise the government, while two Congress MLAs levelled a corruption charge against Health Minister Tulsiram Silawat.

In December, Mr. Scindia told party workers in Bhind that loans of farmers hadn’t been waived entirely as promised in the manifesto, prompting Mr. Singh to launch into damage control by stating that all leaders were together in serving the State’s people who had given them the mandate.

‘Eye on post’

Earlier a frontrunner for the post of Chief Minister, Mr. Scindia, who lost from his stronghold Guna in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, is now seen to be eyeing to helm the State Congress unit, currently led by Mr. Nath.